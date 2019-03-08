Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts

(Gray News) - Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony recounts for allegedly staging a hate crime attack against himself, according to local Chicago media.
The specific felony counts are on “false report of offense” charges, according to WBBM.
Smollett reported to Chicago police in January that he had been attacked while out getting food one night by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him, including saying “This is MAGA country,” an allusion to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.
Police allege that Smollett in fact paid two men to stage the attack against him, which included leaving a rope around his neck as a noose.
He was originally arrested and charged with filing a false police report on Feb. 20.
“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense,” Smollett’s attorneys said last month.
