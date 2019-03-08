Judge rules on Duke motion in Tara Grinstead case

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Judge Bill Reinhardt was considering a motion to delay Ryan Duke’s trial in the death of Ocilla school teacher Tara Grinstead.
On Friday, he issued his ruling, denying that request.
Reinhardt said he considered both the defense’s motion to postpone discovery or case file deadlines and the trial for Duke, and the state’s objection to that motion.
Unless something delays the trial, it’s set to begin April 1, 2019. This will be a month-long trial, and also includes jury selection, according to officials.
