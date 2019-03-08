Judge rules on Duke motion in Tara Grinstead case

Judge rules on Duke motion in Tara Grinstead case
Ryan Duke in Irwin Co. Superior Court
March 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:41 PM

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Judge Bill Reinhardt was considering a motion to delay Ryan Duke’s trial in the death of Ocilla school teacher Tara Grinstead.

On Friday, he issued his ruling, denying that request.

Here is the judge's ruling document
Here is the judge's ruling document (WALB)

Reinhardt said he considered both the defense’s motion to postpone discovery or case file deadlines and the trial for Duke, and the state’s objection to that motion.

Unless something delays the trial, it’s set to begin April 1, 2019. This will be a month-long trial, and also includes jury selection, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.