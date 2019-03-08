Funny, silent or creepy ride? Uber driver offers ‘menu’ for passengers

KIRKLAND, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - An Uber driver in Washington offers his passengers a “menu.”
You can choose whether to have a silent ride, a funny ride, therapy, or even a creepy ride.
And his ride menu has gone viral.
George Ure has worked part-time as an Uber driver for three months. Inside his car, no one is a stranger - just a friend he hasn't met yet.
"I could be downtown Seattle; I've gone as far as Olympia," he said. "You never know where you're going to go."
Ure wants his passengers to enjoy the ride, so he offers them options. They include a "standup ride," where he performs his best comedy.
"And then there is the silent ride which is (pauses) silent," he said. "And then there's the therapy ride, and that's for people who may have had a bad day at work, they might have something on their mind. And I want to help take it off, you know, and I tell them, 'Talk to me.'"
If sharing isn't your style, maybe you will dig the creepy ride
“(I) look back in the rearview just really weird you know,” Ure said. “And then there’s the rude ride, where I’m just absolutely, absolutely rude.”
An amused passenger named Luis Arguijo tweeted a picture of the ride menu, unbeknownst to Ure. It`s been liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times.
They met Thursday, so driver and passenger could pick up where they left off.
George Ure
"You know how you get all the Twitter notifications? And it's just over and over and over," Ure said to Arguijo.
The two can't get over how something so simple could cause such a sensation.
"You deserve it, man. You deserve the love," Arguijo told him.
Copyright 2019 KCPQ via CNN. All rights reserved.