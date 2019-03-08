First Special Olympics held on new Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Miracle Field

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is hosting its very first event at its recently opened Miracle Field Complex.
The complex was built especially for events like these, it was created with children and adults with disabilities in mind.
“The children and adults with special needs, they didn’t have a place to play baseball or softball or basketball or soccer on a rubberized surfacing," said George Page, the Parks and Recreation executive director.
So, VLPRA and the Valdosta Miracle League had a brand new, state of the art, $5 million facility built.
“I feel like this is huge, like having a field like this. The amount of money that was donated to build this, it’s amazing and it just makes me feel good about his future," said Lee Brown, a parent and teacher.
Brown is a mother and teacher who came out to support her students and her kindergarten son, Cullen Brown, in his very first Special Olympics.
“Everyone gets to win in this event. It’s just so heartwarming to see the looks on their faces. It’s so worth it. It’s so worth it," said Brown.
Brown said it’s great to be a part of a community that built something like this and make sure the children don’t feel left out.
“Some communities build a field like this and they just play baseball eight to 12 weeks out of the year and it’s shut down the rest of the year, not here in Valdosta-Lowndes County," said Page.
A spokesperson for VLPRA said this event is just the first of many they plan to host on this field year-round.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.