Family of homicide victim pleads for violence to end at community vigil

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A crowd of people came out in support of Larry McCray Jr.’s family on Whispering Pines Road Thursday night.
“Put the guns down, let’s talk about it like men, let’s go back to the old ways of living where where we shared and loved each other,” said Luke Lucas, a Dougherty County resident.
The message was clear as people wiped tears at the vigil.
The victim’s parents, Larry Sr. and TaMeka McCray, pleaded for the violence to stop days after Albany police found their 18-year old, L.J., in an alley on Whispering Pines Road last Saturday.
People honored him by wearing custom made t-shirts and lighting candles.
“It’s so much going on in the world that our children sometimes don’t come to us about it. But let them know that they should come to you about anything, anything,” said TaMeka.
L.J.'s pastor, Dr. Donny Green Sr., prayed for the Good Life City.
“My main goal is, to the people is that if they die, it’s better to die in Christ more than anything else,” said Green, pastor of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church.
L.J. reached out to one of our WALB News 10 reporters just weeks before he died, saying he wanted to talk about his initiative to stop the violence.
“Let’s bring programs here like Big Brothers and Big Sisters you know, to guide, that’s what people need these days, we need guidance,” said Lucas.
L.J.'s father said he encouraged young people to get on the right track.
“Larry, he talked to kids and then told them you know, get a job you know, how he say, get on your growth and development. I applaud him for what he did,” said Larry Sr.
L.J., known by his stage name, Pac Man Dubs, told our news team he was planning to do an event in March. His family believes his music had a positive impact on Albany.
“He loved, I mean, rapping, writing, that was his passion, he loved to sing and you know, as you can hear in the background you know, a lot of people they still, they still here. They don’t want to leave,” said Larry Sr.
L.J.'s funeral will be Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with L.J.'s burial expenses.
You can find the link to that account here.
