Dougherty Co. School System looking to fill positions in every field

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You’re invited out to the Dougherty County School System Career Fair this Saturday.
There are open positions in every field including teachers, custodians, cafeteria employees and bus drivers.
The school system is recruiting from all over Southwest Georgia and even parts of Florida.
Officials are hoping to make Dougherty County attractive to staff to keep them here in the county long-term.
“We are ready to make a difference in student lives. We are passionate, we are dedicated, we are making our school system the destination for quality employees,” said HR Director Jill Addison.
The event will be this Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Albany State University West Campus.
You should bring your resume with you and be prepared for on the spot interviews.
