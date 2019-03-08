Dougherty Co. EMS program keeps employees coming back

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A statewide paramedic shortage is hitting close to home.
Dougherty County Emergency Management Services had more than 30 people resign in 2017.
But thanks to a county employee pay raise and a refreshed mentorship program, that number dropped to around 20 last year.
At a time when Georgia is facing a paramedic shortage, inspiring people to become first responders has become more important than ever. Something Jennifer Dunbar, an EMT-A student, soon to become a paramedic, knows first hand.
“Doing things and helping and the turnaround of a patient. I was like, ‘Yeah I think I’m going to like this,’” said Dunbar.
Dunbar didn’t always feel that way.
“I didn’t know a thing. I didn’t even know if I was going to like it,” said Dunbar.
Working a desk job for 17 years, Dunbar decided to pursue something she was passionate about. And found that here in Dougherty County through the Emergency Management Services Training program.
“We’re recruiting employees, we’re growing employees in house. And by growing them, we’re retaining them,” said EMS Director Sam Allen.
After losing around 30 employees in 2017, EMS Director Sam Allen knew they needed a way to keep medics in the county. So they refreshed the training program.
“When that paramedic comes out, they’re comfortable, they’re ready to hit the street and they’ve got a good partner. They know who they’re working with and they’ve got a great working environment with Dougherty County,” said Allen.
Around 22 employees resigned this past year. Dunbar said her experience is proof enough the program is not only working, but keeping paramedics in Dougherty County.
“You’re not going to know your name some days. You’re not going to know what day it is some days. But always know where you need to be and be there. And just breathe,” said Dunbar.
Dougherty County EMS works with students in programs at Albany Technical College, Albany State University and South Georgia Technical College.
