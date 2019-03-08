Donalsonville man charged with attack on postal carrier

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Donalsonville man is ordered held in federal custody after he is charged with attacking a postal carrier with a baseball bat.
Traveyon Wilcox went before the judge in Albany Federal Court Thursday afternoon, charged with assault of a federal employee.
Investigators said Wilcox jumped into the postal carrier’s mail truck about 9 Wednesday morning while she was making deliveries in the 400 block of Baldwin Street in Donalsonville.
Investigators said he had a baseball bat, put his arm around the neck of the postal carrier, and started pulling her coat, trying to remove it.
Saying she thought Wilcox was going to rape her, the postal carrier crashed her mail truck into the porch of a house.
She said Wilcox told her he was sorry, and ran home.
Wilcox told investigators he had smoked a marijuana joint earlier, and was having “terrible thoughts, including murder.”
Wilcox could face 20 years in prison if convicted. He will have a probable cause and bond hearing March 12.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.