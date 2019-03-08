Americus-Sumter falls in state tournament

MACON, GA (WALB) - It’s been an exciting week for South Georgia, as they’ve watched four of their teams go head to head with the best in the state.
Each team hoped to be a state champion, and so far, only Calhoun County has reigned supreme.
The Americus-Sumter Panthers were looking to claim their first state title in school history, but they faced a foe that has defeated them four times this season —Carver Tigers of Columbus.
Carver defeated Americus-Sumter 58-55 in the state finals.
The Panthers hoped this will be the day that all changes. Starting the game off, the Panthers jumped out to a lead that would stick all the way until four minutes left in the game.
The Panthers kept Columbus’ A. J. Watts shut down to just three points in the first half. As the Panthers headed into halftime, up 24-20, they hoped to build off that lead.
In the second half, the Carver Tigers shot well, and out scored the Panthers 28-22.
The last three pointer by Watts put the Tigers up late in the fourth to stay.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.