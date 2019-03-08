American Red Cross driving to victims in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Thursday marks the fourth day since an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Cairo.
City leaders say they've made tremendous progress in clean up efforts.
However, dozens of families are just beginning to recover.
The American Red Cross has been in Cairo since Monday morning.
Even though their shelter closed, their presence is still seen throughout the community.
For the past four days the emergency response vehicles have been driving into the devastated neighborhoods.
Since then, they’ve delivered 16,000 meals.
The Community Volunteer Leader for American Red Cross, Ira Thompson, says these trucks allow them to help even more people.
"We can get to places where there's no transportation. There's not a way for example, if you're elderly, to get to this location. So, therefore the mobile can get there," said Thompson.
Thompson said they plan to continue to serve warm meals Friday.
The Wilson Chapel on MLK Jr. Blvd is the center for disaster relief.
Thompson said the trucks travel to neighborhoods where there is severe damage.
He hopes by doing this, it makes your recovery process a little easier.
Second Harvest of South Georgia just distributed 200 boxes packed full of food, Thursday.
We're told each box is equivalent to 10 meals.
State lawmakers helped Second Harvest donate that food.
The Chief Marketing Officer for Second Harvest, Eliza McCall says members of the Georgia General Assembly recently hand packed the boxes they’re giving out.
She said she's grateful these meals were packaged just in time.
McCall told us south Georgia has the highest rate for food insecurity.
So, she said it's crucial that they can help in this time of crisis.
"At the end of the day if we've helped restore a sense of normalcy and helped folks by providing that meal, then we've done our job," said McCall.
McCall said their contributions depend on the needs of the community. So, she said they'll reassess each day to see if their services are still needed.
Organizers at Wilson Chapel encourage people to donate materials if they can.
While supplies last, items like food, tarps, and toiletries are available there.
The Salvation Army serves lunch and dinner from the Wilson Chapel.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.