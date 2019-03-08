Albany woman’s free yard sale to help benefit GA, AL storm victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rebekah Riddle has free yard sales every year for those in need in the Albany community, but this year she said she will be taking donations to Grady County and Alabama for storm victims.
“That will give them a chance to ease their minds and also we talk to them and counsel them and stuff like that. We have been through this before ourselves, we can kind of talk to them and let them know it is OK,” said Riddle.
Riddle said this is her first yard sale of this year due to not having enough donations.
“As we get donations in, we will start doing more up top where we are doing once a week,” said Riddle.
Riddle said her yard sales are needed now more than ever due to natural disasters.
“We have had so many storms to come through back and forth that it is a lot of families that is having a hard time trying to get back on their feet,” said Riddle.
Riddle said her and her husband will take donations to storm victims next week.
“We will take items that have been donated, which will be coats, blankets, household items, whatever it is we will be taking it up there for them,” said Riddle.
If you want to help those in need, donations can be dropped off at 1118 Eager Street, Sunday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until about 7 p.m.
