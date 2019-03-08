Albany State students learn about the dangers of drunk driving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Students at Albany state got behind the wheel Thursday to learn about the dangers of drunk driving.
UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour has been on the campus for two days, using a high-tech simulator, impact video and other resources to educate students about the dangers of drunk driving.
UNITE brings health and wellness programs to high schools, colleges and communities across the nation.
Angelnique Jordan, conduct officer for Albany State University, wants to help students as they get ready for spring break next week.
“I see all types of concerns that come through from a student conduct perspective, so I wanna meet students where they are to educate them and hopefully to prevent them from being involved in a situation that can’t be turned around,” said Jordan.
Albany State said they counted more than 300 students that came to the event.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.