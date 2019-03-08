Albany reports sewage spill caused by ‘rare failure in piping system’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Almost 10,000 gallons of sewage was released because of a fracture in the piping system, according to City of Albany officials.
An estimated 9,000 gallons of “combination sewer” was released into the Civic Center parking lot and then flowed through a storm drain into the Flint River, Albany officials said in a release. Combination sewer can contain storm water, human and industrial waste, among others.
Albany Public Works found a fracture in the bypass pumping pipe at Lift Station 25 Tuesday.
The pipe was being operated by Xylem Dewatering Inc., officials said.
Albany crews shut the pump down “immediately and began containment procedures,” the city said in a release.
Officials said the bypass operation consists of two pumps, with one always operational.
“The spill was caused by a rare failure in the piping system that resulted in a crack in the pipe and a combination sewer spill at the work site," Michael Sturgill, Xylem Regional sales manager, said. "The impact was mitigated by the quick response of the crews.”
