Albany-Dougherty Co. DDS to be closed Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty County Department of Driver Services (DDS) will be closed this Saturday.
According to the DDS, it will be closed to the public March 9 for remodeling.
Usually, the DDS at 2062 Newton Road is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
However, most licensing services are available on the mobile app, DDS 2 GO, and it is free to download from your app store or Google Play.
The DDS location will reopen Tuesday, March 12. However, the DDS reminds customers that Tuesdays are typically their busiest days, especially after a scheduled closing.
The DDS said visiting later in the week would ensure optimal service.
