Worth Co. superintendent’s contract under the microscope

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Worth County Schools Superintendent Bill Settle is under fire and some parents and students want him to resign.
The school board’s attorney said many steps would have to be taken if board members wanted to release Settle from his contract.
If Settle is unwilling to leave, several notices, a vote by board members and a hearing, among other things, would be needed.
At this moment, it would cost the county just under $200,000 to release Settle from his contract.
However, board members and Settle could reach a mutual agreement.
“He has the same rights as teachers do with the regard to termination. He would have a hearing and you would have to prove certain matters, incompetency, insubordination, that kind of thing. Same that you would have to do with any teacher,” said Tommy Coleman, attorney for the Worth County Board of Education.
Settle is currently halfway through his three year contract.
Any decision to release Settle from his contract would ultimately come down to board members.
