Woman on the run from Houston Co. caught in Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A wanted woman is now in jail after being found unconscious at an Albany Flash Foods.
Dougherty County Police said Shelby Bailey was arrested Tuesday after calls were made about a suspicious person on the property.
She was wanted for shoplifting in Houston County.
When officers arrived, Bailey was asleep and later woke up stating she was traveling to Bainbridge to visit a friend.
Officers ran information and found she had outstanding warrants.
Detective David Flick said they’re grateful to assist in getting the woman off the street.
“Throughout the state of Georgia or even out of the state of Georgia, partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, especially sharing information and intel is what helps us do our jobs,” said Flick.
Houston County deputies said Bailey is now in their custody and will face one felony and one misdemeanor charge for theft by shoplifting.
