What’s your favorite peanut product? It’s National Peanut Month

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Grab a peanut butter and jelly sandwich because it’s time to celebrate one of the cash crops of Georgia.
Right now, peanut organizations across the U.S. are celebrating National Peanut Month.
The Georgia Peanut Commission said the crop is full of protein and can even help prevent heart disease and cancer.
Joy Crosby, the director of communications for the Georgia Peanut Commission, said that 2018 was a huge year for peanut farmers in the state.
“The peanut industry in Georgia is a $2 billion industry and last year Georgia farmers produced 1.4 million tons of peanuts and that was nearly 50 percent of all the peanuts in the U.S.," said Crosby.
The Georgia peanut industry kicked off the celebration Monday by hosting the 2019 Georgia Peanut Butter and Jelly Day at the state capitol.
The Georgia Peanut Commission and Peanut Proud donated more than 14,000 jars of peanut butter to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
