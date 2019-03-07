VLPRA to open Miracle Field Complex

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) and the Miracle League of Valdosta are putting the finishing touches on their state-of-the-art Miracle Field Complex.
The Miracle field complex includes a rubberized, fully-accessible basketball, track, baseball, and soccer field for individuals with disabilities.
We spoke to the VLPRA executive director, George Page, about the new facility.
“People know Valdosta-Lowndes County as Titletown USA, we win national championships and guess what? We won a national championship here today because we have the best miracle league complex in the entire nation," said Page.
Page said they started on the $5 million complex last year.
He said the actual field and playground is done, but the minor pieces leftover will be done in about a week.
