VLPRA to open Miracle Field Complex

By Ri'Shawn Bassette | March 7, 2019 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:05 AM

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) and the Miracle League of Valdosta are putting the finishing touches on their state-of-the-art Miracle Field Complex.

The Miracle field complex includes a rubberized, fully-accessible basketball, track, baseball, and soccer field for individuals with disabilities.

We spoke to the VLPRA executive director, George Page, about the new facility.

“People know Valdosta-Lowndes County as Titletown USA, we win national championships and guess what? We won a national championship here today because we have the best miracle league complex in the entire nation," said Page.

Page said they started on the $5 million complex last year.

He said the actual field and playground is done, but the minor pieces leftover will be done in about a week.

