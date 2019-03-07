Tifton to host Community Care Day this weekend

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A day dedicated to helping people get up-to-date on their health is coming to Southwest Georgia.
The free Community Care Day resource expo is coming to Tifton this weekend.
Different partners in Tift County will help people get health screenings and information about health-related topics like fitness.
Experts will also talk to people about disability information, financial guidance, employment and social security.
“We’re gonna do blood pressure checks, eye screenings and height and weight. We believe it’s important for people to come just to kind of give them the preventative rundown and the resources that are available to them for their health awareness,” said Chandler Day, the community relations director for Tift Regional Health System.
The expo will be at the Tift County Recreation Department Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
