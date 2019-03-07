Second Albany murder suspect arrested

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police were asking for tips finding a man wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.
Thursday morning, they issued a statement saying that Tyrell Lawson turned himself Thursday morning at the Law Enforcement Center, and is now on the way to the jail.
APD said it would give an update later today.
Tyrell Lawson, 28, had been on the run since Saturday. He is wanted for party to the crime of felony murder following the deadly shooting of Larry McCray, Junior, 18.
His body was found near an apartment complex on Whispering Pines Road.
Kolean Lawson, 43, was arrested in Miami a day after the shooting. Law enforcement was looking for Tyrell in Florida.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.