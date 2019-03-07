Randolph-Clay High School hosts college career fair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia School is making sure its students are ready for college.
Assistant principal Michael Coley said colleges from across the southeast were at Wednesday’s college career fair.
“We invited schools all over the state of Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. There is a representative from Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. We want them to have the opportunity to see some of their options," said Coley.
Coley said that because the school is in a rural area, some students don’t know their options for college.
“They know of some of the schools, but you know, we have a school here from North Carolina. That may be an option for a student or two. We want to provide our students with as many opportunities as possible,” explained Coley.
Coley said Wednesday’s event was not only for the seniors but also juniors.
“We are inviting our juniors down. It is never too early to prepare, so we want to kind of expose our juniors, to give them some ideas to have their options as well,” said Coley.
Randolph-Clay High School senior Tybrea Wesley said that the college career fair helped her make some tough discussion.
“A lot of my classmates were undecided and you know, for the colleges to come out and really give us information, it helps us make up our minds a little bit," said Wesley.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.