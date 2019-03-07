Police send warning of counterfeit bills circulating

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Police are sending a warning out about counterfeit dollars circulating in the county.
Detectives said they are trying to prevent store owners and others from being fooled.
It’s not everyday a person stumbles upon free money that’s laying on the ground, but for one innocent little kid in Albany, he came across big dollars at school on Tuesday. According to Dougherty County Police that huge find was all a big fake.
“The child brought the $100 bill home and the parent looked at the $100 bill and realized once they picked it up, that it was a counterfeit or fake,” said Detective David Flick.
Detective Flick said since January there’s been four incidents where this has happened.
Just last week, a man walked into Bill’s Beer, Wine and Liquor Store and tried to purchase a bottle of alcohol and had in his possession a counterfeit $100 bill.
Police said these bills, also known as movie money is being purchased by the bulk online, which leaves one consumer worried.
“I’m afraid that’s what the future is coming to, younger people just don’t want to work (pauses) I don’t know. I hope I don’t ever come across it,” said Tina Ewing, resident.
If you do come across it, look to see if it’s thin like paper, or has odd markings like Chinese symbols because that’s a dead give away
And there's one more sign of knowing you're bill is a trickster.
“Texture! The size of the bills. You know the U.S. currency is all cut to a particular size,” said Detective Flick.
So consumers, be aware because fake money is definitely out there.
If you think you can get away with committing this federal crime, think again, because you will do your time.
“Federal sentencing and federal guidelines,” Detective Flick added.
That’s exactly what one Dougherty County man could face, after he thought for a split second he could play a hoax on a random store clerk.
“I’ll tell them not to do it because, it’s not worth going to jail for,” said Ewing.
Now Dougherty County Police said exactly what and how much the man will face, is too early to tell.
Right now, they said it’s important for everyone to be alert as more money could be out there.
