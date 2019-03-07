One donation will help provide over 260k meals for those in need

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than 260,000 meals will be given out to those in need right here in Southwest Georgia.
For every one dollar donation, Second Harvest of South Georgia can provide almost nine meals to people who may normally go without.
Wednesday, the nonprofit accepted what one representative said is an exceptionally large donation of $30,000 from SunTrust Bank.
The money will go towards helping feed people in need after Hurricane Michael and the most recent storms this past weekend.
“We all know South Georgia is an area outside of a metropolitan area number one and also an area that is economically depressed in a lot of ways. And I don’t think people realize that spills down into not only finances, which is what we do at the bank, but something as simple as food and a meal, as well,” said Chris Misamore, the Market President with SunTrust Bank.
Second Harvest and SunTrust representatives said they hope to continue community partnerships like this one.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.