NFL player gives back to his hometown of Pearson

PEARSON, GA (WALB) - Just off a run to the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, one NFL star is returning to South Georgia to give back to his community.
Nicknamed Cheetah for his known speed, Tyreek Hill returned to his old stomping grounds at Pearson Elementary School to have a day of fun and mentorship with the kids.
“Pearson Elementary—that’s what I bleed baby. That’s where I’m from Pearson all day,” said Hill.
Hill decided to have some fun with he kids to see if they could beat Cheetah in a race.
“That’ll be fun—to hear each other’s names called out, get hyped up—you know what I’m saying? Just trying to involve the kids a little bit more to make it more fun for them,” said Hill.
We asked Hill how he thinks he held up in his race with the kids.
“Well I ain’t ran in a minute man. Those kids are pretty fast—kind of remind me of myself back in the day,” said Hill.
After the race, Hill was sure to leave the kids with a positive note about education and going for your dreams.
"My biggest message is for any kid that lives in a small town is that it can be done. Just look at me and then just look at my story, just look at where I come from. All you have to do is believe and dream big and just reach for what you want in life,” said Hill.
He said it was exciting hearing the kids chant his name and seeing their excitement when getting to see him.
Hill compared the rush to returning a punt in a football game.
“That’s how amped I got. Just to be a big role model in the community is a big thing to me. I really accept that role,” said Hill.
Hill said he’s always wanted to be a role model and that he’s going to continue showing love to his city.
“That’s it baby. Cheetah out,” said Hill.
City officials also gave Hill the key to the city over the weekend.
