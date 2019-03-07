GA Senate committee approves new voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) - A wide-ranging elections bill that moves Georgia to new touchscreen voting machines that print paper ballots could soon see a final vote in the state Senate, after it got the green light from a committee.
The Senate Ethics Committee approved the legislation Wednesday by a party-line, 7-5 vote, with Republicans in support.
Many Democrats want hand-marked paper ballots, which cybersecurity experts say are cheaper and more secure.
The legislation would also tweak the state’s strict standard for verifying voter registrations and clarify when polling places can be closed or moved. Those measures were proposed earlier by Democrats.
The committee’s approval came the same day a U.S. House committee requested a trove of information from Georgia’s governor and secretary of state as it investigates reports of problems during the state’s 2018 elections.
