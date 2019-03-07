Dawson police to receive new equipment thanks to state grant

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Police officers in Dawson will soon be better equipped to do their jobs, according to the city’s police chief.
Dawson is one of 10 Georgia cities that will receive a $15,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
The grant is specifically to buy "mobile data terminals" or computers for police patrol cars.
Dawson Police Chief Tommy Poupard said the computers will allow officers to run tags and licenses themselves during traffic stops, instead of having to call back to dispatch to get info on whether someone is wanted.
The computers will also give officers more time on the streets instead of at the police station, according to Chief Poupard.
"Being able to do minor reports in the field will mean more time for the officer on the street, to be in the community, checking businesses, and being police officers," the chief explained.
The Dawson City Council approved the purchase of the five mobile data terminals at a special called meeting Tuesday evening.
Chief Poupard said he expects to have the mobile data terminals installed by March 15.
After that, 10 out of the city’s 11 police patrol cars will be equipped with them.
