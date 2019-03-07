Colorado man revealed details of how he killed his wife and kids

DENVER (AP/Gray News) — Chris Watts was covering up his wife’s body when his 4-year-old daughter, Bella walked in the room.
Watts allegedly loaded his wife’s body into the truck, and place the girls in the truck who were alive at the time. He drove the truck to the empty oil field where he worked.
He suffocated the 3-year-old Celeste with her favorite blanked and Bella begged for her life.
“Please Daddy, don’t do to me what you just did to Cece,” the girl pleaded with her father just before he suffocated her, according to a lawyer for the family of Shanann Watts, the girls’ mother.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released five hours of audio from interviews with Watts.
“It felt like time was standing still. It’s kinda like I just saw my life just disappearing before my eyes, but I just - like - I couldn’t let go. It’s, like, some way I was like -- like if you picture somebody else around you, holding your hands, holding you, keeping you from not letting go," Watts said on the recording.
Lawyers for the parents of a Colorado woman killed by her husband say he did so after she threatened to keep him from seeing their children because he wanted a divorce.
Lawyer Thomas Grant, who represents Shannan Watts' parents, Frank and Sandy Rzucek, said on the "Dr. Phil" show Tuesday that Chris Watts spoke to investigators about why he killed his wife and two daughters after finding God.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced last week that investigators had interviewed Watts and would release a recording Thursday.
Grant said Sandy Rzucek was briefed on the interview but hasn't heard the recording.
Watts originally denied he had anything to do with his family’s disappearance. He plead guilty in November and will serve five life sentences.
