Albany lends helping hand to Cairo following tornado

March 6, 2019

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany is extending some of its “Good Life” to Cairo in the wake of a tornado that devastated the Syrup City.

#HELP4CAIRO On Sunday, March 3, our neighbors in Cairo, GA were hit with a EF2 tornado, devastating their city. Albany...

Posted by Albany Relief + Recovery on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Albany went through the January 2017 tornadoes.

Then we were hit hard again when Hurricane Michael came this past October.

Now, our neighbors in Cairo are going through similar trauma.

A community has been left to pick up the pieces from shattered roofs and homes after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the City of Cairo at wind speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

Now, people miles away are gathering to help.

“We want to be able to be a blessing to other counties, a blessing to other people around us, even in the middle of our own storm,” said Ken Bevel with Albany Relief and Recovery.

The people of Albany aren’t strangers to disaster, losing homes, belongings and tragically, loved ones in the January 2017 tornadoes.

Then, less than two years later, going through what has been deemed the worst natural disaster the city has ever seen, Hurricane Michael this past October. But the pain and loss of the storms haven’t kept this community down.

“If you could just look at the pictures from Albany and see Cairo now, you’ll see the exact same thing. Trees on homes, trees in the middle of roads,” said Bevel.

Now Albany Relief and Recovery is asking for your help.

Albany Cairo Donation Drive

The team set up a donation drive that started Wednesday.

They’re encouraging you to bring out any supplies like hygiene products or canned food that you can spare for the people in Cairo who have been left without.

“We also see another community in need. And just like we were in need, we want to be able to rush to their rescue,” Bevel said.

If you want to donate, you can go to the old Coke Plant at 925 Pine Avenue.

The drive has been extended until Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Volunteering time

A crew of six Albany linemen are spending the week away from their homes and families to help people in Cairo.

The linemen and their apprentices are in Cairo after the storm to help restore the distribution lines, bringing power back to the city.

They're also helping reconnect services to the houses damaged there.

And every single one of them volunteered to do the job.

“They saw the need and they met the need. I didn’t have to ask for any. I just said I need volunteers and they all came out and said they would do it,” said Lighting Superintendent Renee Nichles.

The crew will head back to Albany at the end of this week.

Albany Chain Gang needs volunteers

The Albany Chain Gang said it needs all the help it can get this weekend to clean-up the storm damage in Cairo.

The group said its biggest need right now is volunteers to go down to remove debris and offer hope to many people.

You're invited to join them Friday to scout out affected areas.

The Albany Chain Gang is calling for volunteers to assist them in Cairo this weekend (Source: WALB)
On Saturday, the group will start the clean-up efforts all over town.

Teresa Knight, the logistics coordinator, said that although they are still in clean-up mode in Albany from Hurricane Michael, they want to extend a helping hand to a neighboring county.

“People in Cairo, we know the overwhelming hopelessness they can feel when those trees come crashing down all around you, and so the volunteers are needed so that we can go and help move that debris and offer hope to those in the community,” said Knight.

The group plans to meet at Cairo High School at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and will work until dark.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call (229) 234-0038.

