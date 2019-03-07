Albany bicyclist injured in accident with car

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car on Gillionville Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
According to APD, a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading west on Gillionville Road and the bicycle was heading east in the bicycle lane.
Police said the Camry moved into the center lane to turn left into the Country Place Apartments. The driver told police that they didn’t see the bicyclist before hitting them.
Officers said the bicyclist tried to slow down to avoid an accident but was hit by the Camry.
The bicyclist had visible injuries and was taken by EMS to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment, according to APD.
Representatives with Phoebe said the bicyclist was still being treated in the Emergency Center as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said this accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
