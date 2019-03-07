Albanian rises to new heights in the GBI

DECATUR, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced the promotion of Bryan Smith to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI Region 3 Field Office in Americus.
Smith will be responsible for the supervision of the Special Agents assigned to Region 3, as they conduct use of force investigations, homicide, aggravated assault, rape, child abuse, armed robbery, fraud, and other felonies.
ASAC Bryan Smith has been employed with the GBI for over 15 years. In 2006, ASAC Smith was appointed as the Crime Scene Specialist and graduated from the National Forensics Academy in 2007 and has been a Crime Scene Specialist since that time.
ASAC Smith is certified through the State of Georgia as a Crime Scene Technician and internationally through the International Association for Identification as a Crime Scene Analyst. He has served as a Technical Leader in the GBI’s Crime Scene Program.
Smith began his law enforcement career in 1993 with the Albany Police Department, where he worked in the patrol and investigative divisions. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant shortly before accepting a position as Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In Albany, Smith worked as a patrol officer, a patrol supervisor, a property crimes investigator, and a crimes against persons investigator.
ASAC Smith served in the Army Reserve and the Georgia Nation Guard from 1992 until 1998 where he trained as a Chemical Operations Specialist.
ASAC Smith received an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Darton College in 1992 and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia Southwestern State University in March 1998.
