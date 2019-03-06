Walmart presents check to Albany Fire Dept. for smoke alarms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Close to 1,000 smoke alarms will be installed in many Dougherty County homes by the Albany Fire Department within the next couple of months.
That’s thanks to a $4,000 grant donation from the Walmart on Ledo Road.
Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns said they will first distribute the alarms in two programs, the “Heater Alarm Escape Unharmed” and “Fire Safety Blitz” programs.
In the programs, the department goes out to communities who have been affected by recent fires.
“When you have a fire in your neighborhood, wherever that fire is located, we go a two block radius of that fire and we hand out smoke alarms. If you already have a smoke alarm, you need a battery, we hand out batteries. And if you have a smoke alarm that’s working properly, we also give you fire safety information,” said Burns.
Burns said they will hand out the alarms in two phases.
They are currently in phase one and within the next couple months, phase two will begin.
