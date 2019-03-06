Two arrested after attempted Valdosta robbery

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - When a man tried to rob a woman at a Valdosta Walmart Tuesday afternoon, she told him she didn’t have anything, and started screaming, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
People in the parking lot took notice, and the man ran away to a white SUV parked nearby, and a citizen followed the vehicle.
Police then followed the SUV, and pulled over the 2005 Cadillac Escalade, on South Saint Augustine Road, and the two occupants were detained, VPD officials said.
During the investigation, a firearm was recovered, along with property that had been reported stolen from a separate incident. Both men were taken in custody and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
VPD officials said there were no injuries in this incident.
Both subjects now face multiple charges, according to VPD.
Jalen Jones, 18, and James Hill, 19, were both charged with felony armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence
“The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the extraordinary effort by the witnesses in the incident," said Lt. Adam Bembry "In this case, both went above and beyond to assist law enforcement in putting both subjects in jail before they could harm anyone else.”
