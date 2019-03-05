2 survive fiery plane crash outside of Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Two people survived a fiery plane crash outside of Statesboro, Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. when a plane from Savannah crashed when the pilot attempted to land.
Emergency crews say both people on board escaped the wreckage before it ignited into flames. Fire crews put out the fire, and deputies and investigators have the scene secured until federal investigators could arrive.
Both the pilot and the passenger were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center to be checked out and where discharged. Officials from the sheriff’s office declined to comment on the crash, deferring to the team from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The sheriff’s office says a team from the NTSB will arrive late Wednesday morning to begin their investigation and try to figure out what happened.
