State leaders give update on farm bill

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - State leaders in Tifton said they are proud to work for the what they say are the best farmers in the country.
Hundreds of South Georgia farmers gathered for an Agriculture Disaster Funding Update, where they learned the government’s next steps in getting a farm bill approved.
The farmers WALB spoke with after Tuesday night’s meeting said they are feeling optimistic knowing that their state leaders are working in their favor to help with recovery after Hurricane Michael devastated millions of crops.
As they enter planting season, we’re told it was the security of knowing that some form of disaster funding is coming their way.
The amended legislation includes an additional $20 million for the budget.
Governor Brian Kemp told farmers that he has every intention of signing that bill.
But it’s the president’s signature that will make all the difference.
Farmers expressed their concern with why this process took so long.
Senator David Purdue reminded that the the federal government works differently than the state does.
“The earlier appropriation package got tied up with the government shutdown and once they adjudicated that, our disaster relief bill got pulled out and that’s when we started to the white house about a stand alone supplemental bill,” said Perdue. “Mitch McConnell has been stand up on this all along, he said when you get the agreement, I’ll put it on the floor. That agreement is still there and we hope to get it done right away.”
Farmers said they thought the government shutdown was going to make their situation worse, especially when it comes to consulting with banks about loans.
Representative Austin Scott said farmers will receive funding faster this year. They anticipate it to come in between four and six weeks after the bill is signed.
We spoke with one farmer from Bainbridge who lost a tremendous amount of his crop, farm buildings and equipment in Hurricane Michael. He said for him what makes a difference is not so much about not having the funding now, but knowing that it’s coming.
“Our lenders need the confidence as well or it’s not going to happen. And I think the news that we got tonight will help them move better to help move our farms along,” said Glenn Heard, owner of Glenn Heard Farms.
Also mentioned Tuesday night was the Timber Tax credit option for farmers.
Here is a list of the four locations hosting meetings to explain the tax credit program for those impacted by the hurricane:
- March 6, 6 p.m. at Cloud Livestock Facility, Bainbridge
- March 11, 6 p.m. at Miller County High Cafeteria, Colquitt
- March 12, 6:30 p.m. at Bindery/Public Library, Leesburg
- March 13, 6:30 p.m. at UGA Cooperative Extension Office, Cordele
State and federal Leaders tonight told farmers they are working daily to get the bill completed and ready for the president by March 25.
