panthers seeking first state title

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The Americus-Sumter Panthers have made history this season, reaching the state championship for the first time since the 50′s.
And what better way to possible bring in your first state championship, then to defeat a known rival.
Since taking over the boys basketball program back in 2014, Michael Hoffpauir has been able to bring the Panthers to some of their best seasons in a while.
With all the success the Panthers have seen these past few years, they have yet to represent their school in the state title game.
But come Friday, they will finally have their chance.
Waiting for them in that finals game, will be the region champion Carver, who took the region title right out from under the Panthers this season.
But coach Hoffpauir said, what a way to get some payback if the Panther win state.
“You know, of course winning the region title was one of our goals over the season," said Hoffpauir. "And not to win that was tough on us. It put us on a path, and it led us right back and we met again. So, it’s good to have another opportunity to play them. They’re a very very good team. They’re led by A.J. Wattz and he’s a dynamic player. A great football player also. So, it’s going to be a tough challenge for us but it’s one we’re looking forward to.”
The Panthers will be taking on Carver in the Macon Centreplex Friday at 1 P.M.
