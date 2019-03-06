Man catches mailman appearing to pepper-spray dog on camera, believes it’s also affected his children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) - A homeowner in San Diego is outraged after a mail carrier appears to have been caught using pepper spray on his small dog.
The dog, named Pupa, never appeared to be a threat to the carrier and was behind a fence the whole time.
The man also claims the spray caused medical problems for his children.
Alfonso Galindo called the 7-year-old rescue a member of the family, and said the video, which shows the dog beginning to writhe around after the postal worker walks away from the fence, “breaks my heart.”
It also shows the postal worker walking away with what looks like a cannister in his hand.
Strange stains had been appearing on the brick path leading to Galindo’s front door for months. They appeared again last week, and he checked his recently installed cameras to see what might be happening.
He couldn't believe what he saw.
Just after 11 in the morning, the postal carrier walked up to his mailbox and past the metal gate.
As he places the mail in the mailbox, you can see something in his left hand. At the same time, from another camera, you see Pupa behind the gate begin to convulse.
"The dog is withering in pain. It makes me sick to my stomach,” Galindo said.
Galindo said he searched through his videos - about a month's worth - and found nine similar incidents, his dog convulsing after the postal carrier walks by.
Galindo believes the mail carrier was casually and quickly using pepper spray.
"You would think the postal service would be somebody you can trust,” he said. “It's a total betrayal of the trust."
Galindo went through the last few months in his mind, and remembered noticing occasions when Pupa’s eyes would be red.
Now he also wonders if the sprays have helped contribute to the mysterious breathing problems his two children have developed in the last six months,
He's filed a complaint with the postal service, along with a police report.
"What he did to our family is criminal,” said Galindo.
The postal service says it has started an internal investigation.
San Diego Police are asking anyone in the area who thinks their pet may have been pepper-sprayed to call them.
Copyright 2019 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.