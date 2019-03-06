Man arrested for financial transaction card fraud, experts give tips

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A man is in jail after police say he swiped another man’s bank card. Luis Freitas was arrested Monday for reportedly using another man’s bank card, according to law enforcement.
Allen Pritchett and Bassett, an accounting firm in Tifton, doesn’t necessarily deal with card fraud, but CPA Keri Jones recommends that you make a few changes if you think you’ve fallen victim.
“I would suggest definitely if you discover that there has been fraudulent activity with your credit card company and or your bank account, to change online passwords and PINs. That’s always a good idea,” said Jones.
Initial police reports show the incident happened February 13 but the victim and his daughter told police about it February 20. The victim told police that he believes his card was taken when he was visiting a friend.
One of the first things to do is call the credit card company immediately.
Reports show that Freitas stayed with the victim’s friend often. According to reports, Frietas allegedly took the card from the victim’s car while he was in the shower. The victim’s daughter showed police the online bank statement, where the card was used twice for a total of $200, around midnight on Valentine’s Day.
“You definitely want to do that first so that it kind of puts a stop on your potential liability and the fraudulent activities,” said Jones.
Jones said you should watch your accounts with a close eye.
“Sometimes it’s a transaction that you may not recognize. It may be a correct translation, something that you did purchase or authorize,” said Jones.
Freitas was charged with a felony count of financial transaction card fraud.
“The wording on it may be such that you just don’t recognize that transaction so, call the credit card company, ask questions,” said Freitas.
Investigators said Freitas is in the Tift County Jail and a bond has not been set. Police say the case is still under investigation.
