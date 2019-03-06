Lowndes shooting leaves one injured, authorities search for gunman

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Law enforcement is searching for a gunman that left one man injured after a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Circle.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, that shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim of the shooting was an 18-year-old who was taken to the hospital.
There has been no word on his current condition but deputies said that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Neighbors said they are unsettled after hearing that there was a shooting in their neighborhood.
One woman even shared that she is upset because she moved to the neighborhood to get away from the violence and now she is concerned about her children.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, there is no word on any suspects at this point.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
