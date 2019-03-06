Light freeze tonight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A chilly rain and wintry mix ended quickly making way for sunshine and cool 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight a Freeze Warning is in effect as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s for a light freeze Wednesday morning. More sunshine with cool upper 40s low 50s through the afternoon. The last light freeze Thursday morning gives way to a warming trend into the weekend. Mornings not as cold with lows low 40s to low 60s while highs rise from the low 60s to upper 70s into Sunday.