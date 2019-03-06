Light freeze tonight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A chilly rain and wintry mix ended quickly making way for sunshine and cool 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight a Freeze Warning is in effect as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s for a light freeze Wednesday morning. More sunshine with cool upper 40s low 50s through the afternoon. The last light freeze Thursday morning gives way to a warming trend into the weekend. Mornings not as cold with lows low 40s to low 60s while highs rise from the low 60s to upper 70s into Sunday.
Next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday with rain and thunderstorms. Although the severe threat appears to be low for SWGA it’s something we’ll watch closely. We’re about 5 days out and any changes in the overall setup could lessen or increase the threat for our area. Stay tuned for updates.
