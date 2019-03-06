Lady Jets searching for three peat in district title game

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The South Georgia Tech Lady Jets have been on a roll these past couple of years.
Leaving their mark in every stage, including the N-J-C-A-A national tournament.
Now the Jets hope they can reach the national tournament for the third year straight.
Since the hiring of head coach James Frey, the Lady Jets have found themselves in the national tournament a total of 4 times, including the last two years.
As the Lady Jets get ready for the district J championship, coach Frey says this is an accomplishment that has never been done here, but they are excited for the chance.
“We’re always excited," said Frey. "Always excited about an opportunity to represent our state. The kids played really well last weekend. Gave us great effort. We played with a lot of purpose and intensity and now we have an opportunity to do something that’s never been done here before and that’s to represent us three times.”
The lady Jets face off against Spartanburg Methodist Saturday at 2 P.M.
