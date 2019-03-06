Have you seen Cephas Wade? Thomas Co. man missing for a week

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you’ve seen a missing 62-year-old man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cephas Grant Wade was last seen at his apartment on Feb. 25.
Wade was diagnosed with schizophrenia and COPD, according to sheriff’s officials. They also said Wade is 5′08″ and weighs 180 pounds.
The sheriff’s office said Wade usually wears jeans or shorts and talks like Elvis.
Anybody who thinks they may have seen Wade or may know where he is, is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.