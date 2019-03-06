Gov. Kemp speaks on Sunday’s tornadoes

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp said he is thankful no lives were lost in Georgia from the tornadoes that swept through several counties Sunday.
Kemp visited two out of the three counties hit.
He said the state and local response has been great because unfortunately those teams have had a lot of experience with devastation.
The governor told WALB Tuesday night that compared to what happened in Alabama, Georgians are “blessed.”
“I know Georgians are hurting but in a lot of ways we are blessed that we still have our families in tact and will recover, and the state will be there to help with that,” said Kemp.
Kemp also said they will have disaster declarations posted if needed.
He said they are working closely with the Georgia Emergency Management Association to make sure those services are available when needed.
