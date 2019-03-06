GA Dept. of Transportation expecting to shift I-75 Exit 22 overpass traffic

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials are asking drivers to be careful as traffic is shifted onto a new portion of Interstate 75 overpass.
The interchange sits at Exit 22 at North Valdosta Road in Lowndes County.
It’s all a part of a $50 million project to rebuild the older overpasses, while causing minimal interruption to traffic.
We spoke to Nita Birmingham about the traffic caused because of the construction.
“In other words, we didn’t shut down those interchanges and detour traffic. Anytime you do construction while traffic is still moving through your project area, yes, it’s going to create more delays and it does create more traffic headache. We just ask the public to be patient with us," said Nita Birmingham, GDOT spokesperson.
Birmingham said sometimes it can be hard to see the end of the road for a project like this one. She said drivers should proceed with caution while they continue to add the road markings.
The project is expected to be finished in May of 2020.
