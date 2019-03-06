FL Sheriff: Sisters killed father, committed “perfect murder,” but were caught 4 years later

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) — Four years after their 85-year-old ailing father died, his two daughters are accused of killing him in his Pinellas County, Florida home.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Tuesday it was the “perfect murder,” until investigators charged 63-year-old Mary-Beth Tomaselli and 62-year-old Linda Roberts with first-degree murder.
Gualtieri says deputies were called to Anthony Tomaselli’s home on Natingham Close in Palm Harbor on March 6, 2015. His daughters had called 911, saying that they had found their father around 6am unresponsive on the couch. They performed CPR and called 911, but paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
The sheriff said deputies found no signs of foul play or criminal activity at the scene. The daughters told them that they had taken their father to the beach the day before and had left him to sleep on the couch, finding him dead the next morning. The daughters told the sheriff’s office that Anthony Tomaselli had cancer and dementia.
Deputies closed the case, putting the cause of death as natural causes given Anthony Tomaselli’s illnesses and advanced age.
But Gualtieri says the scheme unraveled when the sisters became romantically involved with the same man. He contacted authorities in February, saying a woman he was dating confessed that she and her sister killed their father. He said he met Mary-Beth Tomaselli at a bar, and later met her sister, Linda Roberts, who confessed the killing.
The man told deputies that Roberts confessed to the killing on February 12, saying she and her sister had ‘euthanized’ their father. The man pulled out his cellphone and began to use video and audio recording to capture what Roberts was telling him.
The man took the information and evidence to the sheriff’s office.
“They could have easily gotten away with it” but “it was gnawing at her,” said Gualtieri.
Over the next few weeks, working with investigators, he recorded more conversations with Roberts and Mary-Beth Tomaselli.
Investigators say the sisters say they killed their father because he had been ill, he didn’t want to go to an assisted living facility, and they knew that he would die in the next couple of months.
Deputies say the sisters gave Anthony Tomaselli sleeping pill laced alcohol. When that didn’t kill him, they stuffed a rag down his throat, pinched his nose closed and held his arms down until he stopped breathing and died.
At the time of the alleged murder, deputies say Mary-Beth Tomaselli’s adult daughter was in the home. Deputies say Mary-Beth Tomaselli gave her daughter sleeping pills so she would be asleep and not witness her grandfather’s murder.
Deputies arrested both women on March 5, 2019 - nearly four years to the day of their father’s alleged murder - and deputies say both women confessed to the crime.
