Experts look to previous year in preparation of 2019 hurricane season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -It may not be hurricane season yet, but experts are taking a look at the impact past hurricanes have had and as we gear up for the next one.
Hurricanes cause billions of dollars of destruction each year in its path, but expert say it’s hard to predict how a storm will behave.
“The problem with Florence is that it stalled and produced 20 to 40 inches of rain over very wide areas,” said Dr. Gerry Bell of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Michael posed a different set of problems. It made landfall last October with 155 miles per hour winds, decimating entire towns and killing more than 40 people.
“Since 1995, we’ve been in a high activity era again," said Dr. Bell. "We’re averaging 3 to 4 major hurricanes a year.”
Dr. Bell says that these storm patterns last anywhere from 25 to 40 years.
“I see no indication that we’re out of this high activity era,” Dr. Bell said.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says they won’t issue their official pre-season forecast for the upcoming hurricane season until May, but MIT disaster resilience expert Dr. Jeremy Gregory says it’s never too early to prepare.
“Any protection against changes to windows or doors is a really big thing,” said Dr. Gregory. “Do you need to evacuate? Are you in a flood zone?”
It can be as simple as installing pressure resistant doors and shutters. Having an emergency plan can also save lives.
While forecasting tools have improved over the years, experts say there are still a lot of uncertainties predicting how strong a hurricane will get and where it will make landfall. The hurricane season starts June 1.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.