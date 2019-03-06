Employee injured during Cordele armed robbery

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at an Enmark convenience store Tuesday night.
Officers said it happened around 10:15 p.m. at the store in the 400 block of North 7th Street.
According to police, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. They also said an employee received minor injuries from being pepper-sprayed.
Police described the suspect as being about 5′05″, very skinny, wearing a black hoodie and is believed to be a teenager.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the overnight, non-emergency dispatch line at night at (229) 276-2690, or, during the day, call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.