Dougherty Co. EMS brought in over $3 million in revenue this year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said thanks to a new program, the county’s Emergency Management Services revenue increased this past year, bringing in a little over $3 million.
However, old billing software may have been costing the county a little over $100,000.
EMS medics check off a series of boxes that tell their billing services department exactly what they did when helping you.
On the old billing software, medics didn’t have to check off every single box. So some items and services they performed weren’t recorded, meaning you weren’t charged for them.
And the county didn’t bring in as much money from the service as they should have, making $2.9 million in 2017.
“And our billing company gives us good teaching material that we take down to the individual medics. So they know properly the best way to document a report,” said EMS Director Sam Allen.
The new software makes it mandatory for medics to check off every box for every service performed.
Allen said they’ll continue using the new software this upcoming year, as well.
Dougherty County leaders are preparing to teach your kids about the dangers of using opioids.
Allen said there were no teenage deaths from opioid overdoses last year. A statistic he said they hope to keep this year by showing Dougherty County students the dangers of prescription drugs.
Allen said students were so moved during last year’s seminar, you could hear a pin drop during the presentations.
“We’re getting the word out to the teenagers, educating them so that when they hit the age of 22, 23 to 45, they know the danger of opioids,” explained Allen.
The seminar will be sometime in April at the Albany Civic Center.
