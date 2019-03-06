Day 3: Recovery efforts underway in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Three days have passed since an EF-2 tornado struck Cairo, leaving many Syrup City residents with almost nothing.
The official city-wide debris clean up began Wednesday.
Grady County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials told WALB that Georgia Department of Transportation crews have already transported 35 loads of storm debris to the Cairo landfill.
City leaders said they’re amazed by how quickly the community has broken down their debris.
Leaders also said only debris like trees should be in a pile for pickup.
The same debris cleanup protocol that was in place after Hurricane Michael, officials pointed out, is being followed.
Many residents told WALB they’re concerned about when their power will be turned back on.
Some homes received too much damage for power to be restored, according to Richard Phillips, Grady EMA director.
Officials said residents need to check with an insurance provider to make sure it’s safe to have electricity on in their home following Sunday’s storm.
WALB has been following this story and will provide updates as more information comes in.
