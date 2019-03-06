Dawson city leaders discuss SPLOST money misspending, gas department issues

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Interim city manager James Woods informed the Dawson City Council at a work session Tuesday night that council members have to take action to avoid potential legal problems involving SPLOST funding and the city’s gas department.
Woods told the council that it has to decide how to replace more than $87,000 of 2016 SPLOST money that was spent on things not allowed under the city's SPLOST.
Woods said that action is illegal.
He told WALB he began to find these discrepancies while looking for money to pave city roads.
Now, the city of Dawson is tasked with refunding the 2016 SPLOST fund for the $87,318.95.
Woods explained to WALB some of the items that money was used for.
"Yard waste pick-ups, chemicals for treating sewer are not an allowable expense," the interim city manager explained.
Woods said he has figured out a plan to replace the money using franchise fees Georgia Power just paid the city for the property its poles and equipment are on.
The interim city manager also said that a resolution has been proposed that he said would create more checks and balances relating to the spending city money.
However, he said that resolution will need a few changes.
It should be up for a vote by the city council as early as April.
However, the SPLOST funding issue is not the only problem the city of Dawson is facing.
Woods said that the Georgia Public Service Commission informed city leaders Tuesday that the city has to make three major fixes to its gas department, or the city could face fines.
That includes training utility billing desk clerks and dispatchers on how to handle in case of potential gas emergencies, purchasing equipment that can detect gas leaks and the quantity of gas that is leaking, and making an agreement with a surrounding gas company to provide back-up in gas emergencies, if Dawson gas employees are unavailable.
"Inaction could result in detrimental action to the city, either in fines or having the gas cut off to our system therefore cutting it off to our citizens," Woods explained.
Woods said the Dawson City Council will have options to take steps to improve those issues with the gas department at the next official council meeting on Thursday, March 14.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.