Cairo firefighter back at work two days after losing home to tornado

CAIRO, GA (WCTV) - The clean up continues in Cairo after an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of homes and businesses.
WCTV found one family that is used to helping others, but is now sharing their gratitude after nearly losing it all.
"Everything started to shift and you could feel the pressure from the tornado," Petulia Morton said. "The windows started blowing out."
Morton and her husband were home on Second Avenue SE enjoying their Sunday night when the weather hit. The situation went from calm to life threatening in a matter of minutes, she said.
"That's the hallway we kneeled in," she said, pointing out the only part of the home that was unscathed.
The couple remained trapped inside for more than two hours. The tornado hit just before 8 p.m., knocking out power in the area. Their view of the destruction was limited, but once the sun rose, it was worse than they imagined.
Several trees had fallen onto the roof, causing it to cave in. Large parts of the ceiling were completely missing, walls of the home were gone and debris was strewn throughout the interior.
"It was, what I would call, a miracle for us to still be alive to see as much damage as there was," said David Morton.
Morton is a firefighter for the city and said this was not his first experience with the destructive power of a twister. He said he helped out in Albany after they were hit in 2017.
"It's a whole different story when you're on this side of the fence than the other side of the fence," he said.
Despite losing everything, David was already back at the fire station on Tuesday night to teach a fire safety course he had scheduled in advance.
"I try to stay committed to my word and what I am going to do," he said. "Once I set that class up, I didn't want to disappoint the daycare workers that needed that class and so I stuck with it and got the class done."
The self-confessed "die hard Seminoles fans," have lost just about every single materialistic item they own. They are now left picking up the pieces, but with a perspective that many of us could learn from.
"I know that we'll be stronger because of this. Grady County will be stronger," Petulia said.
The Mortons said they are staying with family down the street. They plan to take recovery one day at a time and are grateful to the community for all the support they have provided.
